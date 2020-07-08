3210 STONEWATER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub tennis court

CENTRALLY LOCATED in gated community of Stonewater. This 3 bedroom 2 bath end unit has a beautiful lot next door that gives a peaceful view from the enclosed screen porch. The Master Suite has a custom walk in closet and updated bathroom. The kitchen has lots of cabinetry with updated appliances. The dining area and family room are really large spaces. This villa offers community pool/spa/club room, tennis, basic cable and water, totally maintenance free INCLUDED in rent. Within minutes of medical, shopping, restaurants and POLK PARKWAY for easy access to Tampa or Orlando.