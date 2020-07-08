All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

3210 STONEWATER COURT

3210 Stonewater Court · No Longer Available
Location

3210 Stonewater Court, Lakeland, FL 33803
Oakbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
CENTRALLY LOCATED in gated community of Stonewater. This 3 bedroom 2 bath end unit has a beautiful lot next door that gives a peaceful view from the enclosed screen porch. The Master Suite has a custom walk in closet and updated bathroom. The kitchen has lots of cabinetry with updated appliances. The dining area and family room are really large spaces. This villa offers community pool/spa/club room, tennis, basic cable and water, totally maintenance free INCLUDED in rent. Within minutes of medical, shopping, restaurants and POLK PARKWAY for easy access to Tampa or Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 STONEWATER COURT have any available units?
3210 STONEWATER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 STONEWATER COURT have?
Some of 3210 STONEWATER COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 STONEWATER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3210 STONEWATER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 STONEWATER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3210 STONEWATER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 3210 STONEWATER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3210 STONEWATER COURT offers parking.
Does 3210 STONEWATER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 STONEWATER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 STONEWATER COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3210 STONEWATER COURT has a pool.
Does 3210 STONEWATER COURT have accessible units?
No, 3210 STONEWATER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 STONEWATER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 STONEWATER COURT has units with dishwashers.

