Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher range refrigerator

This home will be available for move in mid May. This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home is centrally located ,very convenient to shopping, restaurants and Polk Parkway. Large family room features terrazzo flooring, all other living areas have hardwood flooring and bathrooms are ceramic tile. Please call to set your appointment to view this home. Home is occupied and we can set appointments after May 5th.