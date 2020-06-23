Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely remodeled duplex style apartments. 2 bedroom 1 bath. Large master bedroom. Screened front porch and a separate small covered stoop off the kitchen. Unit has its own covered parking with utility room, plenty of storage and space for washer and dryer. back is security fenced off of the alley. All new windows, ac system, bathroom shower is new travertine tile and kitchen is brand new cabinets with granite countertops. All this and extremely convenient to downtown. Just 2 blocks off of South Florida and just around the corner from Lake Hunter.