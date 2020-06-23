All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

314 PARK

314 West Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

314 West Park Street, Lakeland, FL 33803
Dixieland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodeled duplex style apartments. 2 bedroom 1 bath. Large master bedroom. Screened front porch and a separate small covered stoop off the kitchen. Unit has its own covered parking with utility room, plenty of storage and space for washer and dryer. back is security fenced off of the alley. All new windows, ac system, bathroom shower is new travertine tile and kitchen is brand new cabinets with granite countertops. All this and extremely convenient to downtown. Just 2 blocks off of South Florida and just around the corner from Lake Hunter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 PARK have any available units?
314 PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 PARK have?
Some of 314 PARK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 PARK currently offering any rent specials?
314 PARK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 PARK pet-friendly?
No, 314 PARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 314 PARK offer parking?
Yes, 314 PARK does offer parking.
Does 314 PARK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 PARK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 PARK have a pool?
No, 314 PARK does not have a pool.
Does 314 PARK have accessible units?
No, 314 PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 314 PARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 PARK does not have units with dishwashers.
