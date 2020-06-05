All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 305 W HANCOCK STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
305 W HANCOCK STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

305 W HANCOCK STREET

305 Hancock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

305 Hancock Street, Lakeland, FL 33803
Dixieland

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bed, 1 Bath Updated Duplex Unit Now Available in Historic Dixieland!! Located between Lake Hollingsworth and Lake Hunter and walking distance to Cob + Pen, Born + Bread, Good Thyme, Concord Coffee, and more! 10 minute walk to Florida Southern College + 10 min bike ride to Downtown Lakeland via the new bike lanes on New York and Missouri Ave! Unit has New AC, New Custom Floors, New Energy Efficient Windows, and Newer Appliances. Tenant pays Electric and Water. $35 Application Fee. Background and Credit Check required. Only showing the unit to qualified applicants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 W HANCOCK STREET have any available units?
305 W HANCOCK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 W HANCOCK STREET have?
Some of 305 W HANCOCK STREET's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 W HANCOCK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
305 W HANCOCK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 W HANCOCK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 305 W HANCOCK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 305 W HANCOCK STREET offer parking?
No, 305 W HANCOCK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 305 W HANCOCK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 W HANCOCK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 W HANCOCK STREET have a pool?
No, 305 W HANCOCK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 305 W HANCOCK STREET have accessible units?
No, 305 W HANCOCK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 305 W HANCOCK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 W HANCOCK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd
Lakeland, FL 33813
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus