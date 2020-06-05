305 W HANCOCK STREET

Amenities

2 Bed, 1 Bath Updated Duplex Unit Now Available in Historic Dixieland!! Located between Lake Hollingsworth and Lake Hunter and walking distance to Cob + Pen, Born + Bread, Good Thyme, Concord Coffee, and more! 10 minute walk to Florida Southern College + 10 min bike ride to Downtown Lakeland via the new bike lanes on New York and Missouri Ave! Unit has New AC, New Custom Floors, New Energy Efficient Windows, and Newer Appliances. Tenant pays Electric and Water. $35 Application Fee. Background and Credit Check required. Only showing the unit to qualified applicants.