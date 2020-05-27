All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 2419 Caspian Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
2419 Caspian Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:50 PM

2419 Caspian Drive

2419 Caspian Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2419 Caspian Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly built home in the Villages at Bridgewater has everything you need and want! With designer touches like neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and flowing floorplans, what's not to love? The kitchen includes all the major appliances, granite counter tops and ample rich, dark cabinetry. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. This home has additional HOA requirements. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 Caspian Drive have any available units?
2419 Caspian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 2419 Caspian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2419 Caspian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 Caspian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 Caspian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2419 Caspian Drive offer parking?
No, 2419 Caspian Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2419 Caspian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 Caspian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 Caspian Drive have a pool?
No, 2419 Caspian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2419 Caspian Drive have accessible units?
No, 2419 Caspian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 Caspian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 Caspian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2419 Caspian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2419 Caspian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus