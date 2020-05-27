2274 GENEVA DRIVE DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful water front, well maintained home in the lovely Bridgewater Community just off of Interstate 4. Easy access to North Lakeland and all of restaurants and shopping! Easy to travel to either Tampa or Orlando with interstate access less than 5 minutes away. This home has beautiful views of Great Lake North and is a 4 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath with a beautiful open floor plan and a spacious master suite area with two large closets, a tub and a stand up shower area. The kitchen has granite counter tops with eat in bar area. Bridgewater community offers many amenities including resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, walking trails, fishing pier, and more! Convenient to I-4, Tampa, Orlando, and the new Lakeland Polytechnic University. All the bed rooms and bonus room and stairs are covered with beautiful wooden laminate. Patio is covered with screened lanai and also a large fenced back yard Awesome water view from master bed room, bonus room, kitchen and family room makes this home your perfect choice to rent it. The free use of TV and pool table in the bonus room.