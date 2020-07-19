All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated October 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

2221 ONTARIO WAY

2221 Ontario Way · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Ontario Way, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
media room
tennis court
Waterfront home in Bridgewater! Beautiful 4BR/2.5BA home with almost 3000SF. Living space includes a large living room/dining room combo, family room connected to breakfast nook and kitchen with large island, kitchen also features newer appliances and fixtures. Master bedroom is huge 25x14 with over-sized walk in closet and great views over the lake from multiple windows. At top of stairs an oversized media loft is perfect for a game room with pool table or theater room. Bedrooms 2,3, and 4 are on opposing side of the house upstairs giving separation from master. Down stairs has all new wood look vinyl plank flooring, Upstairs has all new carpet. Entire house has been freshly painted inside and out. Landscaping has been freshly updated. Bridgewater community offers many amenities including resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, walking trails, fishing pier, and more! Convenient to I-4, Tampa, Orlando, and the new Lakeland Polytechnic University. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 ONTARIO WAY have any available units?
2221 ONTARIO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 ONTARIO WAY have?
Some of 2221 ONTARIO WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 ONTARIO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2221 ONTARIO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 ONTARIO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2221 ONTARIO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2221 ONTARIO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2221 ONTARIO WAY offers parking.
Does 2221 ONTARIO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 ONTARIO WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 ONTARIO WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2221 ONTARIO WAY has a pool.
Does 2221 ONTARIO WAY have accessible units?
No, 2221 ONTARIO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 ONTARIO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 ONTARIO WAY has units with dishwashers.
