2221 ONTARIO WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking playground pool pool table garage media room tennis court

Waterfront home in Bridgewater! Beautiful 4BR/2.5BA home with almost 3000SF. Living space includes a large living room/dining room combo, family room connected to breakfast nook and kitchen with large island, kitchen also features newer appliances and fixtures. Master bedroom is huge 25x14 with over-sized walk in closet and great views over the lake from multiple windows. At top of stairs an oversized media loft is perfect for a game room with pool table or theater room. Bedrooms 2,3, and 4 are on opposing side of the house upstairs giving separation from master. Down stairs has all new wood look vinyl plank flooring, Upstairs has all new carpet. Entire house has been freshly painted inside and out. Landscaping has been freshly updated. Bridgewater community offers many amenities including resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, walking trails, fishing pier, and more! Convenient to I-4, Tampa, Orlando, and the new Lakeland Polytechnic University. Sorry, no pets.