All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 207 WEST BELVEDERE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
207 WEST BELVEDERE ST
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

207 WEST BELVEDERE ST

207 West Belvedere Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

207 West Belvedere Street, Lakeland, FL 33803
Dixieland

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cozy One Bedroom in Lakeland - Come see this cozy second floor one bedroom apartment in the heart of Lakeland. Enjoy the large living room and have a warm meal in the eat in kitchen. Close to restaurants and shopping for your evening enjoyment.

(RLNE4042463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 WEST BELVEDERE ST have any available units?
207 WEST BELVEDERE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 207 WEST BELVEDERE ST currently offering any rent specials?
207 WEST BELVEDERE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 WEST BELVEDERE ST pet-friendly?
No, 207 WEST BELVEDERE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 207 WEST BELVEDERE ST offer parking?
No, 207 WEST BELVEDERE ST does not offer parking.
Does 207 WEST BELVEDERE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 WEST BELVEDERE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 WEST BELVEDERE ST have a pool?
No, 207 WEST BELVEDERE ST does not have a pool.
Does 207 WEST BELVEDERE ST have accessible units?
No, 207 WEST BELVEDERE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 207 WEST BELVEDERE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 WEST BELVEDERE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 WEST BELVEDERE ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 WEST BELVEDERE ST has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeland Apartments with GymsLakeland Apartments with Pools
Lakeland Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Lakeland

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus