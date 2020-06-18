All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:32 AM

2038 WINTERSET DRIVE

2038 Winterset Drive · (863) 838-7804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2038 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL 33813

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Check out this inviting, end unit, waterfront townhouse with 2-car garage located in the South Lakeland gated community of Village at Lake Highlands! Views abound from the Kitchen, Great Room and Master Bedroom. The home features a split bedroom plan. The Master Bedroom also features a walk-in closet and an attached full bath with separate bath tub and shower and two sinks! Both bedrooms have been recently updated with new laminate flooring - so no carpet throughout the home! The kitchen is open to the Great Room and features a breakfast bar. Closet pantry. Closet laundry. 2 car garage attached. The open patio overlooks the small lake - perfect for morning coffee, evening cocktails or cookouts! The HOA covers the upkeep and maintenance of the exterior and the grounds. Community pool use included. The location is fabulous - close to shopping, dining, banks, medical offices, and the Polk Parkway - which provides easy access to I-4! Sorry no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2038 WINTERSET DRIVE have any available units?
2038 WINTERSET DRIVE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2038 WINTERSET DRIVE have?
Some of 2038 WINTERSET DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2038 WINTERSET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2038 WINTERSET DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 WINTERSET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2038 WINTERSET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2038 WINTERSET DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2038 WINTERSET DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2038 WINTERSET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2038 WINTERSET DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 WINTERSET DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2038 WINTERSET DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2038 WINTERSET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2038 WINTERSET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 WINTERSET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2038 WINTERSET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

