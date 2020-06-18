2038 WINTERSET DRIVE.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Check out this inviting, end unit, waterfront townhouse with 2-car garage located in the South Lakeland gated community of Village at Lake Highlands! Views abound from the Kitchen, Great Room and Master Bedroom. The home features a split bedroom plan. The Master Bedroom also features a walk-in closet and an attached full bath with separate bath tub and shower and two sinks! Both bedrooms have been recently updated with new laminate flooring - so no carpet throughout the home! The kitchen is open to the Great Room and features a breakfast bar. Closet pantry. Closet laundry. 2 car garage attached. The open patio overlooks the small lake - perfect for morning coffee, evening cocktails or cookouts! The HOA covers the upkeep and maintenance of the exterior and the grounds. Community pool use included. The location is fabulous - close to shopping, dining, banks, medical offices, and the Polk Parkway - which provides easy access to I-4! Sorry no pets!