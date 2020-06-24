All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE

202 Heatherpoint Drive · No Longer Available
Location

202 Heatherpoint Drive, Lakeland, FL 33809
Wedgewood Golf and Country Club

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located on a small gated street where one side of the street is on Wedgwood golf course and the other on Lake Gibson. This cul de sac home is a must see. Entering the home you will instantly feel the tranquility of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Overlooking the brilliant greenery of the 16th fairway of the Wedgewood Golf course, this home was truly built for family gatherings. Let your inner chef shine in the large kitchen, complete with a built-in seating area, solid surface countertops, upgraded cabinetry and every organizer???s dream (2) walk-in closet pantries. Show off your skills by hosting a dinner party in the large formal dining room, or have a lovely meal in the breakfast nook while listening to your favorite music through the interior & exterior sound system. The first floor master retreat has a spacious walk-in closet with built in's and the large master bath has a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and vanity area. Upstairs you will find a loft area, 3 additional bedrooms and a large bonus room with wet bar. Enjoy evening cocktails, or an afternoon refreshing swim while watching the avid golfers in the warm Florida sunshine. This 5 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage golf course home located in the Lake Gibson community of Wedgewood Lake Estates is awaiting you! To contact the listing agent or for a private showing text bkttampa to 59559.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE have any available units?
202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE have?
Some of 202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 HEATHERPOINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
