1730 PARK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

You must see this adorable 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in central Lakeland. This very clean home boasts beautiful wood laminate

and tile floors throughout, a large 23’x10’ family room, and an inside laundry room. The home sits on a large elevated lot with a huge shady oak tree in the back yard, mature landscaping, a storage shed, an open front porch, and a covered carport. This home is conveniently located to many shopping centers, grocery stores, parks, and Lake Hollingsworth. Hurry and set up your showing today because this home won’t last long!