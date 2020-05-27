This duplex is available now. This home is 2/2 with an upstairs loft and an office. Carpet in bedrooms, tile in Baths, kitchen and office. Privacy fenced yard. Laundry is located in Single car garage. Owner will consider pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1327 Shirley Dr have any available units?
1327 Shirley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 1327 Shirley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Shirley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Shirley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1327 Shirley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1327 Shirley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1327 Shirley Dr offers parking.
Does 1327 Shirley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 Shirley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Shirley Dr have a pool?
No, 1327 Shirley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1327 Shirley Dr have accessible units?
No, 1327 Shirley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Shirley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 Shirley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 Shirley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1327 Shirley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
