/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM
84 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Wales, FL
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
701 Hunt Drive
701 Hunt Drive, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1208 sqft
Great location in Lake Wales. Lawn care included - 3BR/2BA home on corner lot. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Washer/dryer hookup. 2 car garage with automatic opener. Tile floors in kitchen, dining, and living areas.
1 of 15
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
1016 Columbia Avenue
1016 Columbia Avenue, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
764 Barclay Terrace
764 Barclay Terrace, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
Like new located close to the lake and walk path - YOU MUST CALL TO GET MORE INFO OR TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT. EMAILS GET LOST. 863-325-6680. This charming home is located close to Lake Wailes Lake and the walking path.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Wales
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2684 Whispering Trails Drive
2684 Whispering Trails Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1148 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
210 Greenfield Rd
210 Greenfield Road, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Available 06/29/20 Lovely family home in Cypresswood community - Property Id: 128341 Spacious 3 bdrm. 2 bath home recently updated in open concept style with large enclosed patio. Extremity large yard.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
503 Jackson Street
503 Jackson St, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex for Rent - Property Id: 265301 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex for rent Located at 503 Jackson Street in Lake Wales.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
459 Majestic Gardens Blvd
459 Majestic Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quarter acre lot in the gated community of The Gardens. You can't beat this one. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and tons of cabinets. Open split floor plan. Oversized master bedroom with walk in closet.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Terranova
1 Unit Available
515 Terranova Circle
515 Terranova Circle, Polk County, FL
This is a very nice 4BR/2BA home in the gated community of Terranova. Located in SE Winter Haven with close access to Hwy 27, this home keeps you close to town while still allowing you to travel to Orlando and Tampa with ease.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
544 COLEMAN DRIVE W
544 Coleman Drive West, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1934 sqft
This GORGEOUS Single-Story Home is located just off the shores of beautiful Lake Daisy. Sit back in the screened-in porch and enjoy the views, or step out under the shade of stunning, mature oak trees, front and back.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
504 ALLEN AVENUE
504 Allen Avenue, Dundee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home available for immediate move in. The home has laminate wood floors in the kitchen and dining area, and carpet through remaining areas. The garage has been converted into a great room with a fireplace.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6589 Crescent Loop
6589 Crescent Loop, Winter Haven, FL
6589 Crescent Loop Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous, 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home - This home is only a few years old and features update appliances and a screened in patio as well as being zoned for the best schools!! Lessee(s) are required to provide
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1602 8TH STREET SE
1602 8th Street Southeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2592 sqft
Truly a rare find historical home build and designed by Mid Century Modern home builder Gene Leedy in 1963. This home is a work of art designed with the intention to create a lifestyle for the owner.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
356 Lake Daisy Circle
356 Lake Daisy Circle, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1233 sqft
Great home just minutes to LegoLand. Kitchen appliances included.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
709 S LAKE STARR BOULEVARD
709 S Lake Starr Blvd, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1608 sqft
LAKEFRONT 3BR/3BA 2 story home on Lake Starr for Rent. Upstairs has a living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a screened Lanai overlooking Lake Starr.
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Downtown Dundee
1 Unit Available
608 FREDERICK AVENUE
608 Frederick Avenue, Dundee, FL
For Rent-Gorgeous Five Bedroom/Two Bath Two-Story Lakefront Home. The home sits on a small hill majestically overlooking Lake Ruth. The elementary school and the Lake Marie Park are walking distance from this home.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
963 E MAIN STREET
963 E Main St, Lake Hamilton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1500 sqft
VERY nice 3 bedroom, with bonus room that could be used as office, play room, what ever you want, 2.5 bath townhome located in Haines City. This home has tile throughout the downstairs, with carpet upstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Wales
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
10 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
398 Aster Court
398 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
375 Aster Court
375 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
367 Aster Court
367 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
163 Violet Court
163 Violet Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Poinciana-Village 8
1 Unit Available
117 Violet Court
117 Violet Court, Poinciana, FL
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Similar Pages
Lake Wales Apartments with BalconyLake Wales Apartments with GarageLake Wales Apartments with GymLake Wales Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLMango, FLAvon Park, FL