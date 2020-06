Amenities

Like new located close to the lake and walk path - YOU MUST CALL TO GET MORE INFO OR TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT. EMAILS GET LOST. 863-325-6680. This charming home is located close to Lake Wailes Lake and the walking path. Home has new paint and new flooring. Small screen porch on the back. Open floor plan with walk in master closet and extra closet storage. Move in costs include $50 application fee for all applicants over 18, $1395 rent, $1800 security deposit, $100 tenant set up fee. Small dog allowed with a $250 non-refundable pet fee.



No Cats Allowed



