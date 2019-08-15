4148 ABERDEEN LANE

Amenities
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Lake Ashton, a guard gated, 55+ golf community. Large open Kitchen with ample cabinet space, closet pantry, breakfast bar, and inside laundry. Split Bedroom plan. Master Bedroom has a private bath with dual sinks. Sliding doors open from living areas to screened lanai. Lake Ashton has a 26,000 Sq Ft clubhouse with fine dining, a 30,000 Sq Ft health and fitness center, indoor and outdoor heated pools, two 18 hole private golf courses, lighted tennis courses, pickle ball, movie theatre, bowling alley, library, computer center, 24 hour guard gates and a boat ramp and dock.