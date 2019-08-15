All apartments in Lake Wales
4148 ABERDEEN LANE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:20 AM

4148 ABERDEEN LANE

4148 Aberdeen Lane · (863) 412-2279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4148 Aberdeen Lane, Lake Wales, FL 33859
Lake Ashton Golf Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1319 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Lake Ashton, a guard gated, 55+ golf community. Large open Kitchen with ample cabinet space, closet pantry, breakfast bar, and inside laundry. Split Bedroom plan. Master Bedroom has a private bath with dual sinks. Sliding doors open from living areas to screened lanai. Lake Ashton has a 26,000 Sq Ft clubhouse with fine dining, a 30,000 Sq Ft health and fitness center, indoor and outdoor heated pools, two 18 hole private golf courses, lighted tennis courses, pickle ball, movie theatre, bowling alley, library, computer center, 24 hour guard gates and a boat ramp and dock.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4148 ABERDEEN LANE have any available units?
4148 ABERDEEN LANE has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4148 ABERDEEN LANE have?
Some of 4148 ABERDEEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4148 ABERDEEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4148 ABERDEEN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4148 ABERDEEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4148 ABERDEEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Wales.
Does 4148 ABERDEEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4148 ABERDEEN LANE does offer parking.
Does 4148 ABERDEEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4148 ABERDEEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4148 ABERDEEN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4148 ABERDEEN LANE has a pool.
Does 4148 ABERDEEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 4148 ABERDEEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4148 ABERDEEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4148 ABERDEEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4148 ABERDEEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4148 ABERDEEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
