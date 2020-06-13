/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
194 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Park, FL
Kelsey City
1 Unit Available
905 Laurel Drive
905 Laurel Drive, Lake Park, FL
5 bedroom home/ Pet Friendly - Property Id: 51685 Renovated 5 bedroom home in Lake Park. Tile throughout. Fully fenced yard on corner lot. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51685 Property Id 51685 (RLNE5722527)
Kelsey City
1 Unit Available
836 Evergreen Drive
836 Evergreen Drive, Lake Park, FL
Very nice 4/2 single family home available in Lake Park. Fenced back yard. Close to shopping/dining and only 10 min to the beach.
25 Units Available
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.
1 Unit Available
327 Azalea Street
327 Azalea Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1292 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
2640 Lake Shore Dr
2640 Avenue a, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2154 sqft
Marina Grande is truly one of the most special intracoastal tower communities in the Palm Beaches, with incredible bay & ocean views and great beaches less than ½ mile away! This 22nd floor residence was professionally designed & renovated by DESIGN
Pleasant Heights
1 Unit Available
1508 W. 31st St.
1508 West 31st Street, Riviera Beach, FL
4/2 Home for rent, all tile floors, central ac. call for more details: Lynn 305.5890.7450 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781764)
1 Unit Available
9448 Roan Ln Unit A
9448 Roan Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath, garage, 2 master bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
2630 Lorraine Court
2630 Lorraine Court, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1225 sqft
This is a 3/2 Single Family home with a huge backyard and patio. Perfect for entertaining and getting some extra space. Kitchen and baths are remodeled. Great home in a no HOA Neighborhood. Dogs under 40 lbs.
1 Unit Available
3800 N Ocean Drive
3800 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,900
2424 sqft
Resort #1651. RENTAL - OCEAN VIEWS, VALET PARKING, TONS OF AMENITIES! Oceanfront ultra-luxury condo features 3 BR and 3.
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
1296 S Harbor Drive
1296 South Harbor Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2823 sqft
Seasonal/Vacation rental
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
624 Southwind Circle
624 Southwind Circle, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
6606 sqft
Bring your Boat, up to 30 ft. A 15 min ride to Peanut Island. The boat Slip is available for $200 a month. Easy access to Intracoastal and Ocean. Good fishing in Northlake from your dock. You can view your boat from the Living Room and Balcony.
Pleasant Heights
1 Unit Available
1342 West 37th Street
1342 Ac Evans St, Riviera Beach, FL
1342 West 37th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33404 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
8576 Sunset Drive
8576 Sunset Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Great location in Palm Beach Gardens just off Northlake Blvd. Light and bright with wood flooring and tile through out. Three bed, two bathrooms, separate laundry room, with newer appliances including washer and dryer. Large fenced private yard.
1 Unit Available
1060 Morse Boulevard
1060 Morse Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1792 sqft
INCREDIBLE LOCATION! 3 BR/ 2BTH ,FULLY FURNISHED HOUSE IN YACHT HARBOR MANOR COMMUNITY OF SINGER ISLAND.
1 Unit Available
3974 N Ocean Drive
3974 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2615 sqft
Poolside Townhome now available for OFF season from 5/1 to 12/31/20 w/4 month min lease. Walk out front door to Le Club Poolside restaurant + 2 heated pools, jacuzzi hot tub, tennis courts+ private beach walkover to ocean.
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
1170 Cabana Road
1170 Cabana Road, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL AND SHORT TERM, DAILY RATE IS $250 SEASONAL, $120 OFF SEASONAL. Just remodeled into a beautiful, beachy themed 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Villa.
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
973 Laurel Road
973 Laurel Road, North Palm Beach, FL
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, Stunning fully furnished, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom POOL home, extended patio area, Gazebo, private back yard with built in grill area, single garage and drive way. The Pool service and landscaping included in rent.
1 Unit Available
3959 Chapel Street
3959 Chapel Street, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1352 sqft
Nice 1/2 duplex. Interior freshly painted. 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Ceramic tile throughout, inside laundry room with washer and dryer, three ceiling fans, updated baths, Owner may consider 1 pet up to 25 lbs with $ 300.00 non refundable pet fee.
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
841 Cinnamon Road
841 Cinnamon Road, North Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1151 sqft
Cutest home in NPB, newly updated shows neat and tidy. Available for short term fully furnished. Short term rental in North Palm Beach Village. Will rent out weekly , monthly, short term and seasonal for next year.
1 Unit Available
5280 N Ocean Drive
5280 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2200 sqft
Elegant modern 3 BR 2.5 BA furnished oceanfront rental - Completely renovated condo w/open gourmet kitchen + bar seating open to striking great room with wet bar, wine cooler, circular sofa, flat screen TV and separate dining area with lovely views.
1 Unit Available
1111 Singer Drive
1111 Singer Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
Rare opportunity to rent right on the water on Singer Island with your own boat dock and over 3,500 square feet of living space. This two story home offers double height, 21 foot ceilings in the open living area.
Pleasant Heights
1 Unit Available
2840 S A Avenue S
2840 Avenue S, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3108 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom apartment , close to Walmart, restaurants, etc..., 10 minutes from the Beach and right on a bus route. We accept Adopt-a-Family, or other forms of housing assistance
Mirasol
30 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
18 Units Available
Turnbury at Palm Beach
4120 Union Square Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Just minutes from I-95. Resort-style landscaping with on-site putting green, pool, internet cafe and coffee bar. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Luxury floor plans available.
