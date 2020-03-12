All apartments in Lake Park
1105 Lake Shore Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

1105 Lake Shore Drive

1105 Lake Shore Drive · (561) 567-3333
Location

1105 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL 33403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1105 Lake Shore Drive Apt #104, Lake Park, FL 33403 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. This inter-coastal waterfront community is a hidden Oasis. Beautiful 2/2 Residence with a designers touch. The home features custom porcelain tile flooring, new kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful designer finishes. Also has a washer and dryer in the unit! Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet. Corner unit provides extra windows and plenty of natural light! .Enjoy your a piece of paradise. Waterfront living at it's best! ****MAY CONSIDER LEASED WITH OPTION TO BUY**** Call or PM today for more info and showings!! 5*6*1*5*6*7*3*3*3*3 System ID# 7*0*8*6*3*7*8*4*0*1 Listing Courtesy of Bowen Realty, Inc./WPB [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567109 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
1105 Lake Shore Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1105 Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 1105 Lake Shore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Lake Shore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Lake Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
No, 1105 Lake Shore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 Lake Shore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 1105 Lake Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1105 Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Lake Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Lake Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Lake Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
