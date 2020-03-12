Amenities
1105 Lake Shore Drive Apt #104, Lake Park, FL 33403 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. This inter-coastal waterfront community is a hidden Oasis. Beautiful 2/2 Residence with a designers touch. The home features custom porcelain tile flooring, new kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful designer finishes. Also has a washer and dryer in the unit! Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet. Corner unit provides extra windows and plenty of natural light! .Enjoy your a piece of paradise. Waterfront living at it's best! ****MAY CONSIDER LEASED WITH OPTION TO BUY**** Call or PM today for more info and showings!! 5*6*1*5*6*7*3*3*3*3 System ID# 7*0*8*6*3*7*8*4*0*1 Listing Courtesy of Bowen Realty, Inc./WPB [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567109 ]