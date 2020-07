Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

2/1 Rental Available - This Charming condo is located in Renaissance Villa. This Condo is a must see upstairs unit, newer paint and tile with crown moulding., open-floor plan condo features 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room and dining room area. . A must see. The gated community has many amenities including a large and beautiful swimming pool. Conveniently located near downtown, 275 and dale Mabry, Bush Gardens, USF, and shopping areas.



(RLNE5438570)