15419 W Pond Woods Dr

15419 West Pond Woods Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618 Quail Run
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Call Thomas R Gspari PA at 727 642 3678 for more info on this 3 bedroom townhome. All Bedrooms upstairs with wood flooring. Relax on the tiled front patio or in the spacious living room. Beautiful eat in kitchen with tile flooring This will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
