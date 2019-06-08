All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 15419 W Pond Woods Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
15419 W Pond Woods Dr
Last updated June 8 2019 at 7:44 AM

15419 W Pond Woods Dr

15419 West Pond Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

15419 West Pond Woods Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Quail Run

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Call Thomas R Gspari PA at 727 642 3678 for more info on this 3 bedroom townhome.
All Bedrooms upstairs with wood flooring.
Relax on the tiled front patio or in the spacious living room.
Beautiful eat in kitchen with tile flooring
This will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15419 W Pond Woods Dr have any available units?
15419 W Pond Woods Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 15419 W Pond Woods Dr have?
Some of 15419 W Pond Woods Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15419 W Pond Woods Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15419 W Pond Woods Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15419 W Pond Woods Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15419 W Pond Woods Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 15419 W Pond Woods Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15419 W Pond Woods Dr offers parking.
Does 15419 W Pond Woods Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15419 W Pond Woods Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15419 W Pond Woods Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15419 W Pond Woods Dr has a pool.
Does 15419 W Pond Woods Dr have accessible units?
No, 15419 W Pond Woods Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15419 W Pond Woods Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15419 W Pond Woods Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15419 W Pond Woods Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15419 W Pond Woods Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 2 BedroomsLake Magdalene 3 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene Apartments with BalconiesLake Magdalene Apartments with Garages
Lake Magdalene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLWildwood, FLHomosassa, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa