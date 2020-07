Amenities

This wonderful 1,174 htd sq ft home in Tampa features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with neutral paint throughout and carpet in bedrooms.The kitchen has dark appliances, a breakfast bar and an abundance of counter and cabinet space. Master bedroom and bathroom are separate from the other 3 rooms and has a shower stall. The hallway bathroom has a tub and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Spacious backyard is fenced and features a storage shed.