12267 Armenia Gables Circle, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612 Carrollwood Gables
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
some paid utils
carpet
Water/Sewer/Trash Included in rent Ready now! 2/2 spacious condo. New carpet in the master bedroom, high ceilings, unit comes with a washer/dryer. Community features a pool and clubhouse. Centrally located. Schedule a tour now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12267 ARMENIA GABLES CIRCLE have any available units?
12267 ARMENIA GABLES CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 12267 ARMENIA GABLES CIRCLE have?
Some of 12267 ARMENIA GABLES CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12267 ARMENIA GABLES CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12267 ARMENIA GABLES CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.