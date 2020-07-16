6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool garage hot tub media room

This luxurious home is located in the subdivision called Sunnyside. It is available for Rent or Rent with Option to Purchase - Home also available for traditional purchase.Boasting almost 3800 sq ft, house has been completely updated, with new life brought back to the workmanship of its original woodwork, coffered ceilings, stained glass, and design details. The house features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, one of which is a grandiose master bedroom with a five-piece bathroom. The walk-in closet has custom cabinetry and a changing table island. The bedroom also features sitting area and sliding glass doors unto balcony. The kitchen has granite countertops, 2 breakfast bars, lots of cabinets, and new stainless-steel appliances. The Florida room offers views of the pool, spa and backyard. Finally, the house offers the huge family/media room. The entire property has 2 separate garages, a 2-car carport, 4 paved parking pads, circle driveway, with room for dozens of cars, boats or RVs, and all with no HOA covenants or restrictions. Property is surrounded by lakes, rivers amazing parks like Venetian park and Marina. Also, minutes from Leesburg’s quaint downtown, shopping mall, the cool Sea Plane City of Tavares, nearby golf courses, main highways, and only an hour away from Central Florida main attractions and International airport. With all this country style home has to offer , it wont last long. So, book your appointment now to see the wonders of Sunnyside and this unique property to call home.