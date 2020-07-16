All apartments in Lake County
6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:44 PM

6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE

6305 Sunnyside Drive · (786) 273-2771
Location

6305 Sunnyside Drive, Lake County, FL 34748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
This luxurious home is located in the subdivision called Sunnyside. It is available for Rent or Rent with Option to Purchase - Home also available for traditional purchase.Boasting almost 3800 sq ft, house has been completely updated, with new life brought back to the workmanship of its original woodwork, coffered ceilings, stained glass, and design details. The house features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, one of which is a grandiose master bedroom with a five-piece bathroom. The walk-in closet has custom cabinetry and a changing table island. The bedroom also features sitting area and sliding glass doors unto balcony. The kitchen has granite countertops, 2 breakfast bars, lots of cabinets, and new stainless-steel appliances. The Florida room offers views of the pool, spa and backyard. Finally, the house offers the huge family/media room. The entire property has 2 separate garages, a 2-car carport, 4 paved parking pads, circle driveway, with room for dozens of cars, boats or RVs, and all with no HOA covenants or restrictions. Property is surrounded by lakes, rivers amazing parks like Venetian park and Marina. Also, minutes from Leesburg’s quaint downtown, shopping mall, the cool Sea Plane City of Tavares, nearby golf courses, main highways, and only an hour away from Central Florida main attractions and International airport. With all this country style home has to offer , it wont last long. So, book your appointment now to see the wonders of Sunnyside and this unique property to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6305 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
