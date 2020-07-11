All apartments in Lake County
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE

263 Belle Ayre Dr · No Longer Available
Location

263 Belle Ayre Dr, Lake County, FL 32757

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully updated three bedroom, two bathroom home is only ONE block away from Lake Dora and is completely move in ready! You'll immediately notice how lovely the natural light is in throughout the entire home from the moment you walk in the new glass paneled from door. Notice the beautiful dark wood laminate floor that runs through the foyer, living room, dining room and kitchen. The home has been newly painted and all ceiling fans, light fixtures and hardware has been updated. The kitchen has been completely redone with new cabinets, granite countertops, sink, faucet, microwave and appliances. Plumbing and electrical have been updated. Split floor plan with two bedrooms and bathroom on the left side of the house, and additional bedroom with full bathroom on the left near the garage. Huge back Florida room spans the length of the home with windows that provide so much natural light. New blinds have been installed in the updated windows. Roof was redone in 2017. HVAC was replaced 2018. The septic drain field is less than five years old. New garage door in 2011. Community dock access to Lake Dora. Oversized backyard, fenced in on two sides, has mature landscaping with beautiful trees. Located only a short drive to historical downtown Mount Dora.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE have any available units?
263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
What amenities does 263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE have?
Some of 263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
