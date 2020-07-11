263 BELLE AYRE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully updated three bedroom, two bathroom home is only ONE block away from Lake Dora and is completely move in ready! You'll immediately notice how lovely the natural light is in throughout the entire home from the moment you walk in the new glass paneled from door. Notice the beautiful dark wood laminate floor that runs through the foyer, living room, dining room and kitchen. The home has been newly painted and all ceiling fans, light fixtures and hardware has been updated. The kitchen has been completely redone with new cabinets, granite countertops, sink, faucet, microwave and appliances. Plumbing and electrical have been updated. Split floor plan with two bedrooms and bathroom on the left side of the house, and additional bedroom with full bathroom on the left near the garage. Huge back Florida room spans the length of the home with windows that provide so much natural light. New blinds have been installed in the updated windows. Roof was redone in 2017. HVAC was replaced 2018. The septic drain field is less than five years old. New garage door in 2011. Community dock access to Lake Dora. Oversized backyard, fenced in on two sides, has mature landscaping with beautiful trees. Located only a short drive to historical downtown Mount Dora.