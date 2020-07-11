16318 ARROWHEAD TRL.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

MOVE IN READY 3/2 + Den 2,074 sf - Gorgeous home in Arrowhead Estates, over 2000 sq ft, 3 bed 2 bath with Office. This home offers a stone faced Fireplace, Wood floors, and open floor plan. Entertain every weekend with a large screened lanai overlooking the calm and serenity of a pond and horses.



-Pets upon approval.

-Minn 600 credit score.

-No felony's.

-No evictions.

-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate. ($5,100)

-3 month min at current job.

-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.

-1 Week max hold upon lease sign.

-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.



