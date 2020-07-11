All apartments in Lake County
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

16318 ARROWHEAD TRL.

16318 Arrowhead Trail · No Longer Available
Location

16318 Arrowhead Trail, Lake County, FL 34711
Arrowhead

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY 3/2 + Den 2,074 sf - Gorgeous home in Arrowhead Estates, over 2000 sq ft, 3 bed 2 bath with Office. This home offers a stone faced Fireplace, Wood floors, and open floor plan. Entertain every weekend with a large screened lanai overlooking the calm and serenity of a pond and horses.

-Pets upon approval.
-Minn 600 credit score.
-No felony's.
-No evictions.
-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate. ($5,100)
-3 month min at current job.
-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.
-1 Week max hold upon lease sign.
-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.

(RLNE4743006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16318 ARROWHEAD TRL. have any available units?
16318 ARROWHEAD TRL. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
Is 16318 ARROWHEAD TRL. currently offering any rent specials?
16318 ARROWHEAD TRL. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16318 ARROWHEAD TRL. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16318 ARROWHEAD TRL. is pet friendly.
Does 16318 ARROWHEAD TRL. offer parking?
No, 16318 ARROWHEAD TRL. does not offer parking.
Does 16318 ARROWHEAD TRL. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16318 ARROWHEAD TRL. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16318 ARROWHEAD TRL. have a pool?
No, 16318 ARROWHEAD TRL. does not have a pool.
Does 16318 ARROWHEAD TRL. have accessible units?
No, 16318 ARROWHEAD TRL. does not have accessible units.
Does 16318 ARROWHEAD TRL. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16318 ARROWHEAD TRL. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16318 ARROWHEAD TRL. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16318 ARROWHEAD TRL. does not have units with air conditioning.
