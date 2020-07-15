13302 Monet Ct

Amenities

Gorgeous 2Bdrm 2.5 Bath in Gated Community of Magnolia Pointe in Clermont FL - WOW ... You have got to see this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2story townhome located in the beautiful gated community of Magnolia Pointe in Clermont FL. This lovely property is professionaly landscaped, has a community pool and fitness center, and a community boat dock with water access to Johns Lake. This townhome has a one car garage, laundry room with a washer and dryer, half bath on the lower level, and the flooring throughout the unit both carpet and tile. The kitchen comes fully equipped with upgraded appliances and lots of cabinet space. The master bedroom is located on the lower level with a private bath. The master bath has his and her sinks, garden tub and seperate shower. The second bedroom is located on the second level and also has a private bath. The home has a bonus room upstairs with a small balcony where you can enjoy your morning coffee. Call us today to schedule your viewing ... Don't wait it might be too late !!



-Pets NOT allowed (HOA restriction for tenants)

-Minn 600 credit score.

-No felony's.

-No evictions.

-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.

-3 month min at current job.

-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.

-1 week max hold upon lease sign

-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.



APPLICATION LINK http://www.mizzrealty.com/rental-properties/



