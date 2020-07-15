All apartments in Lake County
Find more places like 13302 Monet Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake County, FL
/
13302 Monet Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

13302 Monet Ct

13302 Monet Court · (352) 989-0700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13302 Monet Court, Lake County, FL 34711
Chateau Condominiums At Magnolia Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13302 Monet Ct · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 2Bdrm 2.5 Bath in Gated Community of Magnolia Pointe in Clermont FL - WOW ... You have got to see this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2story townhome located in the beautiful gated community of Magnolia Pointe in Clermont FL. This lovely property is professionaly landscaped, has a community pool and fitness center, and a community boat dock with water access to Johns Lake. This townhome has a one car garage, laundry room with a washer and dryer, half bath on the lower level, and the flooring throughout the unit both carpet and tile. The kitchen comes fully equipped with upgraded appliances and lots of cabinet space. The master bedroom is located on the lower level with a private bath. The master bath has his and her sinks, garden tub and seperate shower. The second bedroom is located on the second level and also has a private bath. The home has a bonus room upstairs with a small balcony where you can enjoy your morning coffee. Call us today to schedule your viewing ... Don't wait it might be too late !!

-Pets NOT allowed (HOA restriction for tenants)
-Minn 600 credit score.
-No felony's.
-No evictions.
-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.
-3 month min at current job.
-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.
-1 week max hold upon lease sign
-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.

APPLICATION LINK http://www.mizzrealty.com/rental-properties/

(RLNE4685088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13302 Monet Ct have any available units?
13302 Monet Ct has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13302 Monet Ct have?
Some of 13302 Monet Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13302 Monet Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13302 Monet Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13302 Monet Ct pet-friendly?
No, 13302 Monet Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 13302 Monet Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13302 Monet Ct offers parking.
Does 13302 Monet Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13302 Monet Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13302 Monet Ct have a pool?
Yes, 13302 Monet Ct has a pool.
Does 13302 Monet Ct have accessible units?
No, 13302 Monet Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13302 Monet Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13302 Monet Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13302 Monet Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 13302 Monet Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13302 Monet Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711
The Oaks on the Lake
145 Town Center Boulevard
Clermont, FL 34714
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd
Clermont, FL 34711
Carmendy Square
367 Sunny Oaks Way
Lady Lake, FL 32159
Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl
Clermont, FL 34711
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive
Clermont, FL 34711
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL 34711

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Hills, FLLake Mary, FLConway, FLApopka, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLGroveland, FLLeesburg, FLMascotte, FLLady Lake, FLThe Villages, FLTavares, FLWildwood, FLDeBary, FLMount Dora, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity