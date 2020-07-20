10634 Belo Horizonte Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to 10634 Belo Horizonte, meaning Beautiful Horizon which is what you see reflecting off the water from this fully renovated LAKE FRONT home. Exceptional in every way and situated in well established tree lined neighborhood. Floor to ceiling remodel and redesigned by A-list designer. Breathtaking with enviable details seen throughout, walls of glass windows and retractually sliders to enjoy the outdoor living. Relax by your refreshing pool and spa and enjoy water views of Lake Ralph making this the ultimate outdoor oasis, or drop your boat in the clermont's 11 chain of lakes with your deeded access. Water, Crystals, Travertine, Spa, Exotic Granite, stone, the finest materials, glamorous architectural details are everywhere you look! This home is practically new construction with limited lifetime 40 year Owens Corning Premium shingle installed 2016! A fabulous well established neighborhood! Don't hesitate to call your Realtor for more details on this CUSTOM ONE OF A KIND LAKEFRONT HOME!



