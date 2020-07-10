/
apartments with washer dryer
18 Apartments for rent in Key Largo, FL with washer-dryer
Keys Lake Villas
106003 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1349 sqft
Welcome to our new Townhome Apartment Community at Keys Lake Villas in Key Largo, Florida! Since the beginning of time the water has called to travelers and now at Keys Lake Villas, paradise is at your front door.
69 Bahama Avenue
69 Bahama Avenue, Key Largo, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the very sought after Port Largo neighborhood in the heart of Key Largo this amazing CBS concrete, large ground level home has 4 bedrooms (two master suites) & 3 FULL bathrooms! This home is like new! From the standing seam metal roof,
314 Loeb Avenue
314 Loeb Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1768 sqft
Light and bright, this home has a modern open floor plan. Located on clean canal with easy boating access. Inside, the home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a den, which can be used as either an office/study or as an additional bedroom.
213 Atlantic Boulevard
213 Atlantic Boulevard, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1310 sqft
Freshly painted interior and ready for new tenant. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upstairs unit available for long term rental. Approximately 1,310 sq. ft. living area and located in Port Largo, this multifamily home is like none you have seen before.
484 summerland Road
484 Summerland Road, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a private Compound built on 2017 with only 3 exclusive waterfront Penthouse - Available now is PH 1 first floor- Modern & stylish - Living room and dining area together - open modern kitchen -breakfast counter - 2 master bedrooms 2 full
60 Central Avenue
60 Central Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
824 sqft
Ideal for your vacation. Beautiful, Peaceful, Private Key''s Rustic house, on stills, surrounded by trees. It feels like a cabin in the mountains, however you'll have a partial view of the Bay from the screened front porch.Enjoy beautiful Sunsets.
478 summerland Road
478 Summerland Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2500 sqft
Luxury paradise Penthouse - 3 bed 3 baths - living room dining area -Large modern kitchen with top of the line appliances - washer & Dryer - private carport - marble floor.
179 Lorelane Place
179 Lorelane Place, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful canalfront pool home located in Key Largo. Partially furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with cathedral ceilings, open concept layout and large back porch. Covered parking, tons of storage and washer and dryer located downstairs.
980 Oleander Road
980 Oleander Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly remodeled single family home. New Marble tiled floors, new Kitchen cabinets, New SS appliance, freshly painted. Privacy fenced back yard, under roof back porch, plenty of off street parking .
135 Coco Plum Road
135 South Coco Plum Road, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2 Bedroom/2 Bath furnished downstairs.$2,500. includes electric, water, cable and internet. There is about 20' of dockage if you have a boat. All impact windows and doors. NO PETS. F/L/S.
202 W Canal Dr
202 West Canal Drive, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location in Key Largo! Beautiful 3/2 furnished home on a private lot covered by trees, sand and open areas. Fishing dock, paddle and kayaks. Large parking area, front and back of the property.
142 Harbor Drive
142 Harbor Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1512 sqft
Property can be Rented Full 3/2 or 2/1 upstairs and separate 1/1 downstairs ask for the options.Property Currently also for SALE but if leased we will remove the Listing. Tenant occupied until August 1st - DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS AT ALL.
169 Plantation Drive
169 Plantation Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2128 sqft
Deep waters Canal front -ocean side -beautiful single family home Over 2000 sq feet of living space -Offers 2 large bedrooms 2 full baths plus a loft that sleep 3 kids Open lay out - Open living room & dining room - large open kitchen -
500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr
500 Burton Drive, Tavernier, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Partial Ocean View apartment in the corner. Complex has great amenities, including Swimming pool(heated) with Tennis Courts, Private Beach, clubhouse, with bar. Ocean access from Marina, boat dockage. Furniture included.
86781 Old Highway
86781 Old Hwy, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1320 sqft
Unfurnished, 2 bedroom / 2 bath available August 2020 for long term rental. Large yard, undercover parking, enclosed storage. Located at mile market 87, and in walking distance to Founders Park. New metal roof & aluminum railing.
40 High Point Rd F101
40 High Point Road, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
895 sqft
Spacious, one bedroom / one bath Plantation Villas unit available immediately for long term rental. This ground level unit offers a fresh interior with new paint, floors and appliances. Ample storage with three large closets.
87200 Overseas Highway
87200 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1381 sqft
Islamorada Executive Bay Club ...Waterfront townhouse, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus loft. Amazing views of the bay. Gorgeous sunset views from the open balcony overlooking the bay. Steps away from the pool and clubhouse. Mile Marker 87.
88181 Old Highway
88181 Old Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2000 sqft
Neatly appointed 3BR/2BA Condo in Coral Harbour Club located at Mile Marker 88 on the oceanside, and arguably one of the most exclusive condominium communities in Islamorada.
