Key Largo, FL
9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:05 AM

9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park

9 Miami Drive · (305) 451-3365
Location

9 Miami Drive, Key Largo, FL 33037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on quiet street in Key Largo Park. Amenities include: central air/heat, ceiling fans, deck, dishwasher, wood floors, updated bathrooms, washer/dryer, fenced yard, hurricane windows and access to a great homeowners park right on Florida Bay! Small dog considered.

Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,250/month rent. first/last/security/pet deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jerry at 305-451-3365 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park have any available units?
9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park have?
Some of 9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park currently offering any rent specials?
9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park is pet friendly.
Does 9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park offer parking?
Yes, 9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park does offer parking.
Does 9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park have a pool?
No, 9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park does not have a pool.
Does 9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park have accessible units?
No, 9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park has units with air conditioning.
