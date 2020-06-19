9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on quiet street in Key Largo Park. Amenities include: central air/heat, ceiling fans, deck, dishwasher, wood floors, updated bathrooms, washer/dryer, fenced yard, hurricane windows and access to a great homeowners park right on Florida Bay! Small dog considered.



Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,250/month rent. first/last/security/pet deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jerry at 305-451-3365 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.