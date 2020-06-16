14830 Southwest 45th Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sophisticated open concept living area, log burning fireplace, upgraded kitchen appliances, private driveway with attached garage, covered back patio with tile flooring, fenced-in backyard with the natural landscape and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.''?



Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!



*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.