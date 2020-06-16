All apartments in Kendall West
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:23 AM

14830 Southwest 45th Lane

14830 Southwest 45th Lane · (786) 592-5977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14830 Southwest 45th Lane, Kendall West, FL 33185
Lakes of The Meadow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Miami, FL is now available.  It features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, sophisticated open concept living area, log burning fireplace, upgraded kitchen appliances, private driveway with attached garage, covered back patio with tile flooring, fenced-in backyard with the natural landscape and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.''?

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14830 Southwest 45th Lane have any available units?
14830 Southwest 45th Lane has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14830 Southwest 45th Lane have?
Some of 14830 Southwest 45th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14830 Southwest 45th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14830 Southwest 45th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14830 Southwest 45th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14830 Southwest 45th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14830 Southwest 45th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14830 Southwest 45th Lane does offer parking.
Does 14830 Southwest 45th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14830 Southwest 45th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14830 Southwest 45th Lane have a pool?
No, 14830 Southwest 45th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14830 Southwest 45th Lane have accessible units?
No, 14830 Southwest 45th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14830 Southwest 45th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14830 Southwest 45th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14830 Southwest 45th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14830 Southwest 45th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
