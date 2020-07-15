All apartments in Kendale Lakes
14211 N Kendall Dr
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:04 AM

14211 N Kendall Dr

14211 Southwest 88th Street · (786) 553-3916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14211 Southwest 88th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL 33186
Kendale Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 205E · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
3/2 condo at Promenade Community.It's rare to find it and highly coveted. located in one of the best buildings in this complex. Super spacious with plenty of space,granite counter top kitchen and opened into the living room, Owners took the time to up grade. Tile through out with wide balcony facing the beautiful lake, great to enjoy the summer and relaxing during the evening. Please send offers with the Following: CTL, rental application, full credit report, proof of income, Police record, last 3 moths bank statements. Tenants on premises. Please text me for appointments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14211 N Kendall Dr have any available units?
14211 N Kendall Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14211 N Kendall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14211 N Kendall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14211 N Kendall Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14211 N Kendall Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendale Lakes.
Does 14211 N Kendall Dr offer parking?
No, 14211 N Kendall Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14211 N Kendall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14211 N Kendall Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14211 N Kendall Dr have a pool?
No, 14211 N Kendall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14211 N Kendall Dr have accessible units?
No, 14211 N Kendall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14211 N Kendall Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14211 N Kendall Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14211 N Kendall Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14211 N Kendall Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
