14211 N Kendall Dr

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator

3/2 condo at Promenade Community.It's rare to find it and highly coveted. located in one of the best buildings in this complex. Super spacious with plenty of space,granite counter top kitchen and opened into the living room, Owners took the time to up grade. Tile through out with wide balcony facing the beautiful lake, great to enjoy the summer and relaxing during the evening. Please send offers with the Following: CTL, rental application, full credit report, proof of income, Police record, last 3 moths bank statements. Tenants on premises. Please text me for appointments.