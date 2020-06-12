/
furnished apartments
63 Furnished Apartments for rent in Port Salerno, FL
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5111 SE Miles Grant Rd
5111 Miles Grant Road, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1291 sqft
Location, Location! Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath condo overlooking First fairway! It is End / Corner unit with private staircase and entrance. Amaizing views! Second floor, fully furnished. Brand new stove and microwave. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5771 SE Windsong Lane
5771 Southeast Windsong Lane, Port Salerno, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
Come check out this awesome, furnished, 2 story rental in Stuart's beautiful Emerald Lakes. This private, gated community offers a clubhouse, community pool, tennis, many scenic walking paths, and much more. This townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 2.
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
4931 SE Anchor Avenue
4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
7 Bedrooms
$7,000
1906 sqft
THIS SEVEN BEDROOM, SEVEN BATHROOM FORMER licensed ALF, Drug and Alcohol treatment Facility. 7 suites each equipped with private bath (1 handicap accessible and 1 master suite) on .34 of an acre in the Port Salerno re-development area.HAS IT ALL....
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
4843 SE Bollard Avenue
4843 Southeast Bollard Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Beautiful villa, in Rocky Point area, in Port Salerno. You can see the intracoastal from the driveway and you can go to the docks and local restaurants and conveniences. It is beautifully, tastefully fully furnished everything, including..
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5626 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
A great opportunity for a short term rental. Available May 15-Oct 31; 3 month minimum. This 2-story waterfront condo has amazing views of the "Crossroads" (St Lucie River, Intracoastal Waterway & Atlantic Ocean).
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5722 SE Nassau Terrace
5722 Southeast Nassau Terrace, Port Salerno, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2886 sqft
A perfect winter getaway! Delightful fully furnished 4 bedroom 4 bath pool home in Rocky Point Estates. Stunning, completely remodeled and professionally decorated . Available September thru March. Will consider shorter term at TBD price.
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
6116 SE Riverboat Drive
6116 Southeast Riverboat Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
LIKE NEW, FULLY FURNISHED 2br/2.5bth, 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE FANS. READY TO MOVE-IN : fully upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, pergo & tiles on first floor,carpet in bedrooms and stairs.
1 Unit Available
6571 SE Twin Oaks Circle
6571 Southeast Twin Oaks Circle, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1951 sqft
**Fully Furnished** move in ready to relax home! Step outside your back patio and enjoy a walk around the lake. Take a short jaunt to the communtiy pool, or work on the golf game.
1 Unit Available
3543 SE Fairway E
3543 Southeast Fairway East, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2007 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL …...NICELY FURNISHED TURNKEY 3 BR/2BA/2GAR GOLF COURSE HOME IN YACHT & COUNTRY CLUB. OVERLOOKING THE 5TH AND 18TH FAIRWAYS. VAULTED/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVINGROOM AND SCREENED PORCH.
1 Unit Available
3431 SE Clubhouse Place
3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2552 sqft
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms 4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex.
1 Unit Available
2135 NE Dixie Hwy
2135 Northeast Dixie Highway, Jensen Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
200 sqft
JENSEN BEACH MOTEL - Property Id: 253270 Newly remodeled Vacation rental ! Clean Quite accommodations Mini kitchen, stove fridge, microwave, sink. Minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Cable TV with HBO, Cinemax, Showtime.
1 Unit Available
3837 SW Sailfish Dr
3837 Southwest Sailfish Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2485 sqft
Remodeled 3/2/2 Pool Home - Property Id: 112208 Furnished Remodeled 3/2 Pool Home. Granite counters, new kitchen and baths. Large fenced in yard. Sparkling outdoor pool.
1 Unit Available
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
931 sqft
Immaculate Furnished condo 1,300 a month Choose 6 months or annual rental 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 full baths. Perfect location with the ocean minutes away. Available June 6th.
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
2950 SE Ocean Blvd
2950 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
Ready to rent. 2nd floor beautiful corner condo. 2 bedrooms/2 baths nicely furnished. Close to restaurants, shopping and the beaches of Hutchinson Island. Heated community pool. Basic cable, water and pest control included.
1 Unit Available
1550 NE Ocean Blvd.
1550 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1101 sqft
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a renters MUST have! Come indulge in the Florida lifestyle as this furnished condo overlooks the St Lucie river from its spacious screened in balcony.
1 Unit Available
2600 SE Ocean Blvd
2600 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Active 55+ Adult community! No Pets Allowed! Available for 1 year rental fully furnished starting June 9, 2020. 1Bed 1.5Bath 2nd floor furnished condo in Vista Pines.
1 Unit Available
2929 SE Ocean Blvd
2929 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
992 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 second floor condo available for season. Ninety day minimum. Fabulous location within walking distance to restaurants, shops, etc. and less than a mile to ocean.
1 Unit Available
2440 SE Ocean Blvd
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
969 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom nicely furnished second floor condominium overlooking the community heated pool in this quiet community.
1 Unit Available
429 NE Tradewind Lane
429 Northeast Tradewind Lane, Martin County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
650 sqft
Oceanfront! Monthly or Weekly Available Now. 1 Bedroom/1 Bath. December and January Rental available! Nicely furnished overlooking the beach and the pool. Fully supplied including linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans and more.
1 Unit Available
1156 SE Macarthur Blvd
1156 Southeast Macarthur Boulevard, Martin County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
2592 sqft
Weekly rate is $5,000 per week. Monthly rate is $15,000 per month. Furnished home on the river at Hutchinson Island, Stuart FL. Heated pool and spa. 5 bedrooms/ 3 baths with fishing dock and sandy river beach. Completely furnished.
1 Unit Available
4680 NE Sandpebble Trace
4680 Northeast Sandpebble Trace, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1032 sqft
Available immediately for an annual rental! Direct wide river views! Fully furnished and freshly painted. Screened porch offers gorgeous sunsets. Sandpebble has pool, clubhouse, beach access, tennis and more....
1 Unit Available
40 NE Plantation Road
40 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1039 sqft
Beautifully appointed top floor condo overlooking the golf course and lake in Indian River Plantation is now available for short-term or annual rental.
1 Unit Available
391 NE Plantation Road
391 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1450 sqft
Steps to the beach. Views of Golf Course and Lakes. Beautifully decorated. 2BR/2BA Beachwalk in community of IRP. 2nd floor unit with oversize glass/screen lanai. Fully furnished and stocked w/kitchen supplies, linens and accessories.
