Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Custom Log Cabin - Property Id: 278052



Custom 3 bed/2 bath/2 car garage log cabin on over 5 acres with full wrap around porch located in Jupiter Farms. Available for monthly up to 6 month lease term. Ceder lined closets in all bedrooms. Open floor plan in living room and kitchen area. Loft on second floor with Master bedroom suite. Peaceful cypress lined property provides privacy.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278052

Property Id 278052



(RLNE5887984)