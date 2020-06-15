All apartments in Juno Beach
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:40 AM

600 Uno Lago Drive

600 Uno Lago Drive · (561) 722-3618
Location

600 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL 33408
Uno Lago

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1358 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Beautifully furnished/remolded condo in this sought out development of OCEAN TRACE in Juno Beach. Enjoy lake/pool views from 2nd story, end unit.Renovated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Tile floors throughout condo with very tasteful furnishings.This gated community offers two heated pools, jacuzzi, clubhouse with billards/community room and fitness center.Great location, minutes to Juno beaches, many restaurants, PB Mall, and airport.Condo is fully fiurnished, just need your flip flops and toothbrush = HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Uno Lago Drive have any available units?
600 Uno Lago Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 600 Uno Lago Drive have?
Some of 600 Uno Lago Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Uno Lago Drive currently offering any rent specials?
600 Uno Lago Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Uno Lago Drive pet-friendly?
No, 600 Uno Lago Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juno Beach.
Does 600 Uno Lago Drive offer parking?
No, 600 Uno Lago Drive does not offer parking.
Does 600 Uno Lago Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Uno Lago Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Uno Lago Drive have a pool?
Yes, 600 Uno Lago Drive has a pool.
Does 600 Uno Lago Drive have accessible units?
No, 600 Uno Lago Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Uno Lago Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Uno Lago Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Uno Lago Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 Uno Lago Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
