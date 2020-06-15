600 Uno Lago Drive

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel gym pool clubhouse

Beautifully furnished/remolded condo in this sought out development of OCEAN TRACE in Juno Beach. Enjoy lake/pool views from 2nd story, end unit.Renovated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Tile floors throughout condo with very tasteful furnishings.This gated community offers two heated pools, jacuzzi, clubhouse with billards/community room and fitness center.Great location, minutes to Juno beaches, many restaurants, PB Mall, and airport.Condo is fully fiurnished, just need your flip flops and toothbrush = HOME!