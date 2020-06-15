500 Ocean Drive

Amenities

Stunning ocean views from this completely renovated PENTHOUSE condo! NO DETAIL was overlooked! This is beachfront living at its best. This rarely available EAST building corner unit features a fun coastal vibe, custom cabinets and flooring, walk-in closets, renovated baths, stunning kitchen with Quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, hurricane impact glass, garage parking and over 1700 square feet of living! Brigadoon is located DIRECTLY on the beach while offering the security of a gated community, on-site management, fitness center and resort style pool. Mere minutes to great shopping and restaurants. No pets. 2 tandem garage parking spaces.