Juno Beach, FL
500 Ocean Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:15 AM

500 Ocean Drive

(954) 461-8299
Juno Beach
Location

500 Ocean Drive, Juno Beach, FL 33408

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit E-12a · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Stunning ocean views from this completely renovated PENTHOUSE condo! NO DETAIL was overlooked! This is beachfront living at its best. This rarely available EAST building corner unit features a fun coastal vibe, custom cabinets and flooring, walk-in closets, renovated baths, stunning kitchen with Quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, hurricane impact glass, garage parking and over 1700 square feet of living! Brigadoon is located DIRECTLY on the beach while offering the security of a gated community, on-site management, fitness center and resort style pool. Mere minutes to great shopping and restaurants. No pets. 2 tandem garage parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Ocean Drive have any available units?
500 Ocean Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 500 Ocean Drive have?
Some of 500 Ocean Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
500 Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 500 Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juno Beach.
Does 500 Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 500 Ocean Drive does offer parking.
Does 500 Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Ocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 500 Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 500 Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 500 Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
