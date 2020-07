Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage

Sensational condominium with incredible views over the ocean. Fully furnished. Oversized balcony and at the perfect height to enjoy both the ocean and activity below. Upscale appointments throughout - a totally comfortable size. Beautiful pool and lounge area. A fitness room with ocean views! And a underground garage keeping your car nice and cool!