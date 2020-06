Amenities

Live the beach life 5 minutes from the ocean in this beautifully renovated Jacksonville Beach home. French doors lead to a private paver patio in the fenced back yard to enjoy your morning coffee. There is wood look tile throughout the entire home. The eat in kitchen is updated, bright and spacious. The large living room is airy and offers a beautiful faux fireplace. There are two spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The home sits on a corner lot and includes an attached one car garage. Close enough to walk or bike to the beach, the center of Jax Beach and the Beach Blvd. restaurants and shops yet far enough away to be quiet and peaceful.