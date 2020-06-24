All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
835 10TH AVE S
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

835 10TH AVE S

835 10th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

835 10th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A straight shot to the beach. The spacious duplex has it all. Modern kitchen, over-sized bedrooms, beautiful living room over looking the fenced back yard, 2+ garage for storing all of your beach gear! Pictures will be updated soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 10TH AVE S have any available units?
835 10TH AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 835 10TH AVE S have?
Some of 835 10TH AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 10TH AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
835 10TH AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 10TH AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 835 10TH AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 835 10TH AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 835 10TH AVE S offers parking.
Does 835 10TH AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 835 10TH AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 10TH AVE S have a pool?
No, 835 10TH AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 835 10TH AVE S have accessible units?
No, 835 10TH AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 835 10TH AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 10TH AVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 835 10TH AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 10TH AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
