Jacksonville Beach, FL
826 15th Ave S
Last updated June 6 2020 at 4:00 AM

826 15th Ave S

826 15th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Jacksonville Beach
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

826 15th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
tennis court
Completely remodeled in 2017.
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1,248 Square Feet.

Perfect Beach Location-Remodeled Coastal home only 8 blocks from the beach. A short distance to the sand, restaurants, shopping, local breweries, tennis courts and parks. Minutes from JTB for easy access to the Town Center, Downtown and the rest of the city. Private fenced back yard with patio and outdoor shower. This rental has everything you need. An open kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Also includes full size washer & dryer. Spacious living room with lots of natural light, wood plank tile, ceiling fans and a walk-in shower in the master bath.

Appliances: Range Electric; Self Cleaning Oven; Microwave; Dishwasher; Disposer; Refrigerator; Ice Maker; Washer; Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 15th Ave S have any available units?
826 15th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 826 15th Ave S have?
Some of 826 15th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 15th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
826 15th Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 15th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 826 15th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 826 15th Ave S offer parking?
No, 826 15th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 826 15th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 15th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 15th Ave S have a pool?
No, 826 15th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 826 15th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 826 15th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 826 15th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 15th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 826 15th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 15th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
