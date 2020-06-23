826 15th Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities tennis court

Completely remodeled in 2017.

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1,248 Square Feet.



Perfect Beach Location-Remodeled Coastal home only 8 blocks from the beach. A short distance to the sand, restaurants, shopping, local breweries, tennis courts and parks. Minutes from JTB for easy access to the Town Center, Downtown and the rest of the city. Private fenced back yard with patio and outdoor shower. This rental has everything you need. An open kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Also includes full size washer & dryer. Spacious living room with lots of natural light, wood plank tile, ceiling fans and a walk-in shower in the master bath.



Appliances: Range Electric; Self Cleaning Oven; Microwave; Dishwasher; Disposer; Refrigerator; Ice Maker; Washer; Dryer