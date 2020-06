Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Let everyday be a vacation when you live here! This dynamite one-bedroom condo on the ocean comes completely furnished. Unlike some other condo buildings in area, this one has direct, beach access. Remodeled interior with inside laundry. Washer/dryer included. Third floor location gives this condo amazing views of the beach and water from balcony. Owner would like one-year lease but will consider 6 or 7 months. Sorry, not pets. ** December 1st ***