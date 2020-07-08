All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
768 2ND ST

768 2nd St N · No Longer Available
Location

768 2nd St N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Stunning Jacksonville Beach home for rent! One block off the Ocean and just steps from great restaurants, shopping and night life! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom features almost 1,900 sq,. ft. of living space! Open floorplan with fresh contemporary palette! Stunning kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Living room/dining room combination. Beautiful master bathroom with walk-in tiled shower! Washer/dryer included. 2nd story balcony. Fenced in yard with trek deck and private hottub! Lawncare included. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768 2ND ST have any available units?
768 2ND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 768 2ND ST have?
Some of 768 2ND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 2ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
768 2ND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 2ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 768 2ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 768 2ND ST offer parking?
No, 768 2ND ST does not offer parking.
Does 768 2ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 768 2ND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 2ND ST have a pool?
No, 768 2ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 768 2ND ST have accessible units?
No, 768 2ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 768 2ND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 768 2ND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 768 2ND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 768 2ND ST does not have units with air conditioning.

