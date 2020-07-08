768 2ND ST

Amenities

Stunning Jacksonville Beach home for rent! One block off the Ocean and just steps from great restaurants, shopping and night life! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom features almost 1,900 sq,. ft. of living space! Open floorplan with fresh contemporary palette! Stunning kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Living room/dining room combination. Beautiful master bathroom with walk-in tiled shower! Washer/dryer included. 2nd story balcony. Fenced in yard with trek deck and private hottub! Lawncare included. This home is a must see!