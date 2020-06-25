558 34TH AVE S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous beach home with in-ground pool for rent on July 01, 2019. This hidden gem in South Jacksonville Beach offers privacy on a dead-end street and is walking distance to numerous restaurants and shops. Only 4.5 blocks from the ocean, easily go for a morning run or evening stroll on the beach. Relax in the professionally landscaped and completely fenced-in nearly half-acre lot. Inside, two stories of windows and a 24ft ceiling give tons of natural light and an airy feel. The updated custom kitchen features granite counter-tops, soft-close cabinetry and SS appliances, including a Flex Duo Range and a Wine Fridge. High ceilings and exotic hardwood floors are carried throughout the home into the second story where the Master Bedroom features an en suite and his and hers closets.