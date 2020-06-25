All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated May 7 2019 at 9:34 AM

558 34TH AVE S

558 34th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

558 34th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous beach home with in-ground pool for rent on July 01, 2019. This hidden gem in South Jacksonville Beach offers privacy on a dead-end street and is walking distance to numerous restaurants and shops. Only 4.5 blocks from the ocean, easily go for a morning run or evening stroll on the beach. Relax in the professionally landscaped and completely fenced-in nearly half-acre lot. Inside, two stories of windows and a 24ft ceiling give tons of natural light and an airy feel. The updated custom kitchen features granite counter-tops, soft-close cabinetry and SS appliances, including a Flex Duo Range and a Wine Fridge. High ceilings and exotic hardwood floors are carried throughout the home into the second story where the Master Bedroom features an en suite and his and hers closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 34TH AVE S have any available units?
558 34TH AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 558 34TH AVE S have?
Some of 558 34TH AVE S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 34TH AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
558 34TH AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 34TH AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 558 34TH AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 558 34TH AVE S offer parking?
No, 558 34TH AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 558 34TH AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 34TH AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 34TH AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 558 34TH AVE S has a pool.
Does 558 34TH AVE S have accessible units?
No, 558 34TH AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 558 34TH AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 558 34TH AVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 558 34TH AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 558 34TH AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
