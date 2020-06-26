All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
525 N 3RD ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

525 N 3RD ST

525 3rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

525 3rd Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Enjoy the ocean view from the LR & balcony of this beautiful 5th floor condo. Just two blocks to the beach & Pier - convenient to shops & restaurants. Enjoy beach living with lots of windows and no one above you. Enjoy sunny days with views East to South to West beaches. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, lots of granite counters plus pantry. Large living and dining area too. Spacious master suite with luxury bath,linen closet & great walk-in closet. Two assigned parking spots with Garage storage area. Pier Point offers secured entry with intercom, elevators, fitness center, community gas grill & fireplace, pool plus spa. Association requires a $500 deposit in addition to unit deposit of $2800. Small pet with deposit. Check out the Floor Plan under documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 N 3RD ST have any available units?
525 N 3RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 525 N 3RD ST have?
Some of 525 N 3RD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 N 3RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
525 N 3RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 N 3RD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 N 3RD ST is pet friendly.
Does 525 N 3RD ST offer parking?
Yes, 525 N 3RD ST offers parking.
Does 525 N 3RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 N 3RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 N 3RD ST have a pool?
Yes, 525 N 3RD ST has a pool.
Does 525 N 3RD ST have accessible units?
No, 525 N 3RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 525 N 3RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 N 3RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 N 3RD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 N 3RD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
