525 N 3RD ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Enjoy the ocean view from the LR & balcony of this beautiful 5th floor condo. Just two blocks to the beach & Pier - convenient to shops & restaurants. Enjoy beach living with lots of windows and no one above you. Enjoy sunny days with views East to South to West beaches. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar, lots of granite counters plus pantry. Large living and dining area too. Spacious master suite with luxury bath,linen closet & great walk-in closet. Two assigned parking spots with Garage storage area. Pier Point offers secured entry with intercom, elevators, fitness center, community gas grill & fireplace, pool plus spa. Association requires a $500 deposit in addition to unit deposit of $2800. Small pet with deposit. Check out the Floor Plan under documents.