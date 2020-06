Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool sauna

Come home to Valenica! Much sought after 2 br rental in Valencia. A gated community This condo is located on the 3rd Floor with 10 ft ceilings, Split BR plan 2 full baths and a private balcony. Kitchen has all appliances, washer and dryer included! Covered parking space, elevator and storage unit. resort style amenities.Gate is secured and codes are needed for entry to propertyThere is an additional and separate application fee of $125 to the association and a refundable $500 deposit for the move in ( elevator use)