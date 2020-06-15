All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
422 9TH AVE N
422 9TH AVE N

422 9th Avenue North · (904) 553-6266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

422 9th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
WARNING- THIS PROPERTY IS NOT ADVERTISED ON CRAIGSLIST!This adorable 2/1 furnished home is available for short term rental! It sleeps up to five comfortably with two queen beds and a queen sleeper sofa. Recently updated and completely furnished in chic surfer style. There is a fully equipped kitchen with all new appliances, a laundry room with new washer and dryer, plenty of indoor and outdoor space to relax and enjoy the best of the beach. Just 4 blocks to the beach and 1 block to water sport rentals, casual dining, night life and excellent shopping! utilities included! Come stay with us at ''Hang Ten on 9th'' Please call to check availability. Vrbo 1632373

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 9TH AVE N have any available units?
422 9TH AVE N has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 422 9TH AVE N have?
Some of 422 9TH AVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 9TH AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
422 9TH AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 9TH AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 422 9TH AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 422 9TH AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 422 9TH AVE N does offer parking.
Does 422 9TH AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 9TH AVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 9TH AVE N have a pool?
No, 422 9TH AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 422 9TH AVE N have accessible units?
No, 422 9TH AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 422 9TH AVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 9TH AVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 422 9TH AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 9TH AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
