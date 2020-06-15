422 9TH AVE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

WARNING- THIS PROPERTY IS NOT ADVERTISED ON CRAIGSLIST!This adorable 2/1 furnished home is available for short term rental! It sleeps up to five comfortably with two queen beds and a queen sleeper sofa. Recently updated and completely furnished in chic surfer style. There is a fully equipped kitchen with all new appliances, a laundry room with new washer and dryer, plenty of indoor and outdoor space to relax and enjoy the best of the beach. Just 4 blocks to the beach and 1 block to water sport rentals, casual dining, night life and excellent shopping! utilities included! Come stay with us at ''Hang Ten on 9th'' Please call to check availability. Vrbo 1632373