Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Jax Beach living without the hustle and bustle. Tucked away in a residential neighborhood this townhome offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a one car garage and a fenced back yard. The interior boasts tiled floors, carpeted bedrooms, a fireplace and neutral colors. A bonus area with a skylight add to the overall delight of this home. With an easy commute to downtown Jacksonville, this condo is ideally located near shopping, restaurants and the beach!