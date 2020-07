Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Seasonal rental available beginning in November until February 2020. Adorable, updated and OCEANFRONT! This 1/1 is fully furnished and ready for guests- including the furry kind! Relax by the gleaming community pool or take a stroll on the beach just outside of your front door! Pets are welcome! Two designated parking spots and laundry on premises. Call owner directly for more information.