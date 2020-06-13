All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Jacksonville Beach, FL
411 1ST ST S
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:49 PM

411 1ST ST S

411 1st St South · (904) 514-1747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

411 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Updated beautiful oceanfront condo with amazing views of the ocean, pool and dunes. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom features a king size comfy tempurpedic bed, ceiling fan / light combo, neutral berber carpet, walk in closet, LCD TV, and private ensuite remodeled bathroom. Master bath features include beautiful updated tile walk-in shower with glass doors, wood style tile flooring, raised vanity and granite counter tops. Guest bedroom features include: two twin beds, Berber carpet and a walk in closet. Guest bath with single vanity and tub/ shower combo. Upon entering the living and dining room area you will be welcomed by the breathtaking views of the ocean, pool and dunes via the nearly floor to ceiling sliding glass doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 1ST ST S have any available units?
411 1ST ST S has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 411 1ST ST S have?
Some of 411 1ST ST S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 1ST ST S currently offering any rent specials?
411 1ST ST S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 1ST ST S pet-friendly?
No, 411 1ST ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 411 1ST ST S offer parking?
Yes, 411 1ST ST S does offer parking.
Does 411 1ST ST S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 1ST ST S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 1ST ST S have a pool?
Yes, 411 1ST ST S has a pool.
Does 411 1ST ST S have accessible units?
No, 411 1ST ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 411 1ST ST S have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 1ST ST S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 1ST ST S have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 1ST ST S does not have units with air conditioning.
