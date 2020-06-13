411 1ST ST S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Updated beautiful oceanfront condo with amazing views of the ocean, pool and dunes. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom features a king size comfy tempurpedic bed, ceiling fan / light combo, neutral berber carpet, walk in closet, LCD TV, and private ensuite remodeled bathroom. Master bath features include beautiful updated tile walk-in shower with glass doors, wood style tile flooring, raised vanity and granite counter tops. Guest bedroom features include: two twin beds, Berber carpet and a walk in closet. Guest bath with single vanity and tub/ shower combo. Upon entering the living and dining room area you will be welcomed by the breathtaking views of the ocean, pool and dunes via the nearly floor to ceiling sliding glass doors.