All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 409 16TH AVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
409 16TH AVE S
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:48 PM

409 16TH AVE S

409 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

409 16th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
tennis court
FURNISHED WEEKLY RENTAL Charming beach cottage located 3 short blocks to the beach. Within walking / biking distance ofrestaurants, shopping and local breweries, tennis courts and parks. Walk or bike to the beach. Relax on the open deck overlooking the private fenced back yard with dining table, bbq grill and lush landscaping. This rental has everything you need to enjoy your beach getaway. Fully stocked kitchen, full size washer & dryer,bikes with locks, wagon and beach cooler to carry supplies to the beach. Spacious living room with lots of windows for natural lighting, wood ceilings with natural finish,laminate wood flooring, ceiling fan,50'' LCD TV, tvstreaming device & comfy sectional sofa. Kitchen with side by side fridge, electric stove, stand alone microwave, dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 16TH AVE S have any available units?
409 16TH AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 409 16TH AVE S have?
Some of 409 16TH AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 16TH AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
409 16TH AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 16TH AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 409 16TH AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 409 16TH AVE S offer parking?
No, 409 16TH AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 409 16TH AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 16TH AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 16TH AVE S have a pool?
No, 409 16TH AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 409 16TH AVE S have accessible units?
No, 409 16TH AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 409 16TH AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 16TH AVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 16TH AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 16TH AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville