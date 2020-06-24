409 16TH AVE S

Amenities

FURNISHED WEEKLY RENTAL Charming beach cottage located 3 short blocks to the beach. Within walking / biking distance ofrestaurants, shopping and local breweries, tennis courts and parks. Walk or bike to the beach. Relax on the open deck overlooking the private fenced back yard with dining table, bbq grill and lush landscaping. This rental has everything you need to enjoy your beach getaway. Fully stocked kitchen, full size washer & dryer,bikes with locks, wagon and beach cooler to carry supplies to the beach. Spacious living room with lots of windows for natural lighting, wood ceilings with natural finish,laminate wood flooring, ceiling fan,50'' LCD TV, tvstreaming device & comfy sectional sofa. Kitchen with side by side fridge, electric stove, stand alone microwave, dishwasher