401 10TH AVE S

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FOUR blocks to the ocean! This 5 bed/3.5 bath home offers over 2700 sq.ft. and is located on an oversized corner lot with fresh new landscaping. Brand new interior and exterior paint! Kitchen features a GAS range, solid surface countertops and tiled backsplash. Oversized living room features a cozy fireplace and tons of natural light! Bring all of your furniture for the HUGE owner's suite featuring custom closet shelving and a private bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Fenced backyard with outdoor shower and 2-car garage. Walking distance to the beach, Starbucks, and more!