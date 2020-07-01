All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated November 6 2019

401 10TH AVE S

401 10th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

401 10th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOUR blocks to the ocean! This 5 bed/3.5 bath home offers over 2700 sq.ft. and is located on an oversized corner lot with fresh new landscaping. Brand new interior and exterior paint! Kitchen features a GAS range, solid surface countertops and tiled backsplash. Oversized living room features a cozy fireplace and tons of natural light! Bring all of your furniture for the HUGE owner's suite featuring custom closet shelving and a private bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Fenced backyard with outdoor shower and 2-car garage. Walking distance to the beach, Starbucks, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 10TH AVE S have any available units?
401 10TH AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 401 10TH AVE S have?
Some of 401 10TH AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 10TH AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
401 10TH AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 10TH AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 401 10TH AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 401 10TH AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 401 10TH AVE S offers parking.
Does 401 10TH AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 10TH AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 10TH AVE S have a pool?
No, 401 10TH AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 401 10TH AVE S have accessible units?
No, 401 10TH AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 401 10TH AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 10TH AVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 10TH AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 10TH AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.

