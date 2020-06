Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

RARE Ocean Front View condo! TEN SECOND WALK TO THE BEACH ACCESS! Freshly painted unit open floor concept. Fully equipped kitchen with bar and washer and dryer(maytag). Condo includes an outdoor shower, 2 reserved parking spots. Unit has large bathrooms and closets. The master has a walk in closet with plenty of space. The master bathroom has a private bathroom and twin sinks. This unit also has a storage unit for all your beach supplies! Don't miss out on this rare opportunity.